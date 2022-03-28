Duterte’s birthday wish: Clean, fair, honest 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines — All President Rodrigo Duterte wants for his birthday is a “clean, fair, and honest” election in the May 9 polls, said the Malacañang on Sunday.

“We join all our countrymen in wishing our beloved President Rodrigo Roa Duterte a happy 77th birthday on March 28,” Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Andanar said Duterte will hold only a simple and quiet birthday celebration in Davao City.

“His birthday wish for this year is to have a clean, fair, and honest election in May 2022, as he has time and again underscored the importance of a peaceful transfer of power as part of his enduring legacy,” said Andanar.

He then expressed gratitude to the President for “inspiring” other government officials and wished him good health so that he may continue “serving the interest of and bringing betterment to the lives of Filipinos.”

