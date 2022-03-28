Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at Oscars, drops F-bomb

By: Reuters March 28,2022 - 11:49 AM

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the SAG Awards.

Best actor nominee Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife’s appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Rock made a joke about the hairstyle of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith that referenced the movie “G.I. Jane,” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

Smith, who is nominated for best actor for “King Richard,” walked on stage and slapped Rock in what at first appeared to be a scripted joke.

But the mood turned somber moments later when Smith, back in his seat, shouted back, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.” JB

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: bad joke, Chris Rock, G.I. Jane, Jada Pinkett Smith, Oscars 2022, Will Smith

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.