A dog who is a hit-and-run victim needs help

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ryco, a dog in Compostela, Cebu who is a victim of a hit-and-run incident, needs our help.

Hope for Strays Cebu rescued Ryco last March 25, 2022 after a concerned citizen reached out to the group.

“This poor dog from Compostela, Cebu was hit by a speeding car yesterday, which resulted in a broken limb. He has lost so much blood and the bone and flesh is already exposed. IMAGINE HOW PAINFUL THAT IS!!!,” reads the post of Hope for Strays.

Now, Ryco is in a veterinary clinic awaiting his surgery, which will cost more or less P 30,000.

Currently, Hope For Strays Cebu has raised a total of P26,000.

According to the vet, they are still making sure Ryco is stable enough to undergo the surgery to amputate his left leg.

If you wish you to help, here are the details on how:

Saving Ryco! 😔LOOK: Hope for Strays Cebu is knocking on your kind hearts to help raise the funds needed for Ryco's… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, March 27, 2022

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Dog Social Club holds blessing for dogs at the Paw Park

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy