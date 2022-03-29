RACU-7 encourages victims of cyber predators to file complaints

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Regional Anti-CyberCrime Unit in Central Visayas are encouraging victims of cyber predators to file complaints so they can go after cyber criminals.

Police Staff Sergeant Ronelle Jay Ocariza, assistant investigator of the Anti-Cybercrime Unit in Central Visayas, said this following reports of text messages circulating online, spreading negative information about some political candidates.

“Actually, we encourage them nga ato jod i file to give lesson pod ba or sa public na we are serious against aning cybercriminals,” Ocariza said.

Ocariza added that so far, they received one complaint regarding this similar incident. The perpetrator was already identified.

The public also has grown wary of some individuals or groups who have access to their phone numbers

WATCH: RACU-7 on cybercrimes

Ocariza added that this concern should also be raised to the National Telecommunication Commission (NTC).

“Dapat i raise pod na nato nga concern within NTC gyud ang atoa lang nga problema as to why naka acquire sila ato nga number,” he said.

“Based pod sa related nga investigation nga ginahandle namo, kani man gud mga gina handle nga numbers nato, for example naa tay e- fill out nga forms, mkalimtan natog dispose unya makuha sa uban or sa mga naa tay paliton or inqure online unya naay pre arranged message,” Ocariza added.

With this, Ocariza appeals to the public to be careful in transacting online, especially if this involves one’s personal information.

