Toledo begins PCAP playoff bid

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans begins their playoffs campaign in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The Trojans, Cebu’s last standing team in the prestigious pro online chess tournament, takes on the Zamboanga Sultans in the southern division playoffs.

The No. 6 seed Trojans are eyeing an upset against the No. 3 team, Zamboanga Sultans. The team hasn’t missed qualifying for the playoffs in PCAP since the tournament’s inception in 2021.

In their last meeting, Zamboanga bested Toledo in a thrilling Armageddon tie break match last March 16, 2022.

The Trojans’ last playoff outing in the third conference of PCAP last November came up short when they lost to the Iloilo Kisela Knights in the first round.

The Kisela Knights, the top seed in the playoffs, will take on the newcomers and eighth seed, the Cagayan de Oro-Misamis Oriental Chess Association.

The No. 2 seed, Davao Chess Eagles face No. 7 Camarines Soaring Eagles while the fourth seed, Negros Kingsmen square off with fifth seed Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates.

In the northern division, Pasig City King Pirates (1) faces Rizal Batch Towers (8), while San Juan Predators (2) takes on Isabela Knights of Alexander (7). Other playoff matches in the northern division features Caloocan Load Mana Knights (4) and Cagayan Kings (5), and Laguna Heroes (3) versus Manila Indios (6).

/bmjo

