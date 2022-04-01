READ: Alert Level Classification from April 1-15

CDN Digital April 01,2022 - 08:32 AM

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, March 31, 2022, approved the April 1 to 15, 2022 Alert Level Classification of provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs).

Under Alert Level 1 are:

The entire National Capital Region; Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, and Baguio City;

Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City;

Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, and Quirino;

Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Angeles City, Tarlac, Zambales, and Olongapo City;

Region IV-A: Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Lucena City;

Region IV-B: Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City;

Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, and Naga City;

Region VI: Aklan, Guimaras, Capiz, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City;

Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City;

Region VIII: Biliran, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City;

Region IX: Zamboanga City;

Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Iligan City, and Cagayan de Oro City;

Region XI: Davao City;

Region XIII (CARAGA) : Surigao del Sur, Surigao City, and Butuan City.

Also, under Alert Level 1 are the following component cities and municipalities. 

Cordillera Administrative Region: 

Ifugao: Lagawe, Lamut

Mountain Province: Besao, Bontoc, Sagada

Region II:

Nueva Vizcaya: Bambang, Bayombong, Dupax Del Norte, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde

Region IV-A:

Quezon: City of Tayabas, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc

Region IV-B:

Occidental Mindoro: Lubang

Palawan: Culion

Region V:

Camarines Norte: Daet, San Vicente

Camarines Sur: Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Iriga City, Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando

Sorsogon: Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz

Region VI:

Antique: San Jose, Sebaste

Iloilo: Anilao, Balasan, Banate, Barotac Nuevo, Barotac Viejo, Bingawan, Concepcion, Dueñas, Guimbal, Janiuay, Lemery, Mina, Pototan, San Dioniso, Santa Barbara

Negros Occidental: Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique

Region VII:

Bohol: Batuan, Corella, Dimiao, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City

Negros Oriental: Dumaguete City

Region VIII:

Eastern Samar: Arteche, Balangkayan, Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Jipapad, Maydolong, Salcedo, San Policarpo, Sulat, Taft

Leyte: Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Matag-Ob, Palo, Tunga

Northern Samar: Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria

Samar (Western Samar, Marabut, Pagsanghan

Southern Leyte: Anahawan, City of Maasin, Hinundayan, Libagon, Limasawa, Macrohon, Padre Burgos, Pintuyan

Region IX:

Zamboanga Del Norte: Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal

Zamboanga Sibugay: Ipil (Capital), Tungawan

Region X:

Lanao del Norte: Bacolod

Misamis Occidental: Clarin, Jimenez, Ozamiz City, Panaon

Misamis Oriental: Alubijid, Binuangan, City of El Salvador, Initao, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Naawan, Sugbongcogon, Tagoloan

Region XI:

Davao de Oro: Montevista

Davao Oriental: Cateel, City of Mati

Region XII:

Cotabato (North Cotabato, City of Kidapawan, President Roxas

South Cotabato: Polomolok, Santo Niño

Sultan Kudarat: City of Tacurong

CARAGA:

Agusan del Norte: Carmen, Jabonga, Magallanes, Nasipit

Agusan del Sur: Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad

Dinagat Islands: Loreto

Surigao del Norte: Tagana-an

Meanwhile, the following provinces, HUCs, ICCs, component cities, and municipalities shall be placed under Alert Level 2:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Mountain Province, and Ifugao;

Region II: Nueva Vizcaya;

Region IV-A: Quezon;

Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan;

Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate;

Region VI: Antique, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental;

Region VII: Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental;

Region VIII: Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Western Samar;

Region IX: Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, and City of Isabela;

Region X: Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental;

Region XI: Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental;

Region XII: North Cotabato, South Cotabato, General Santos City, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat;

Region XIII (CARAGA) : Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands; Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

All other component cities and municipalities not mentioned shall be classified under Alert Level 2. 

