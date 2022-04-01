READ: Alert Level Classification from April 1-15
The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, March 31, 2022, approved the April 1 to 15, 2022 Alert Level Classification of provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs).
Under Alert Level 1 are:
The entire National Capital Region; Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, and Baguio City;
Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City;
Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, and Quirino;
Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Angeles City, Tarlac, Zambales, and Olongapo City;
Region IV-A: Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Lucena City;
Region IV-B: Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City;
Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, and Naga City;
Region VI: Aklan, Guimaras, Capiz, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City;
Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City;
Region VIII: Biliran, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City;
Region IX: Zamboanga City;
Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Iligan City, and Cagayan de Oro City;
Region XI: Davao City;
Region XIII (CARAGA) : Surigao del Sur, Surigao City, and Butuan City.
Also, under Alert Level 1 are the following component cities and municipalities.
Cordillera Administrative Region:
Ifugao: Lagawe, Lamut
Mountain Province: Besao, Bontoc, Sagada
Region II:
Nueva Vizcaya: Bambang, Bayombong, Dupax Del Norte, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde
Region IV-A:
Quezon: City of Tayabas, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc
Region IV-B:
Occidental Mindoro: Lubang
Palawan: Culion
Region V:
Camarines Norte: Daet, San Vicente
Camarines Sur: Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Iriga City, Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando
Sorsogon: Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz
Region VI:
Antique: San Jose, Sebaste
Iloilo: Anilao, Balasan, Banate, Barotac Nuevo, Barotac Viejo, Bingawan, Concepcion, Dueñas, Guimbal, Janiuay, Lemery, Mina, Pototan, San Dioniso, Santa Barbara
Negros Occidental: Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique
Region VII:
Bohol: Batuan, Corella, Dimiao, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City
Negros Oriental: Dumaguete City
Region VIII:
Eastern Samar: Arteche, Balangkayan, Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Jipapad, Maydolong, Salcedo, San Policarpo, Sulat, Taft
Leyte: Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Matag-Ob, Palo, Tunga
Northern Samar: Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria
Samar (Western Samar, Marabut, Pagsanghan
Southern Leyte: Anahawan, City of Maasin, Hinundayan, Libagon, Limasawa, Macrohon, Padre Burgos, Pintuyan
Region IX:
Zamboanga Del Norte: Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal
Zamboanga Sibugay: Ipil (Capital), Tungawan
Region X:
Lanao del Norte: Bacolod
Misamis Occidental: Clarin, Jimenez, Ozamiz City, Panaon
Misamis Oriental: Alubijid, Binuangan, City of El Salvador, Initao, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Naawan, Sugbongcogon, Tagoloan
Region XI:
Davao de Oro: Montevista
Davao Oriental: Cateel, City of Mati
Region XII:
Cotabato (North Cotabato, City of Kidapawan, President Roxas
South Cotabato: Polomolok, Santo Niño
Sultan Kudarat: City of Tacurong
CARAGA:
Agusan del Norte: Carmen, Jabonga, Magallanes, Nasipit
Agusan del Sur: Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad
Dinagat Islands: Loreto
Surigao del Norte: Tagana-an
Meanwhile, the following provinces, HUCs, ICCs, component cities, and municipalities shall be placed under Alert Level 2:
Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Mountain Province, and Ifugao;
Region II: Nueva Vizcaya;
Region IV-A: Quezon;
Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan;
Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate;
Region VI: Antique, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental;
Region VII: Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental;
Region VIII: Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Western Samar;
Region IX: Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, and City of Isabela;
Region X: Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental;
Region XI: Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental;
Region XII: North Cotabato, South Cotabato, General Santos City, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat;
Region XIII (CARAGA) : Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands; Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.
All other component cities and municipalities not mentioned shall be classified under Alert Level 2.
