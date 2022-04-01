Police file complaints vs. solon’s son for assaulting security guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Las Piñas City police has filed complaints against Negros Oriental Board Member Kurt Matthew Teves, son of 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., after the former beat up a subdivision security guard.

Las Piñas City police chief Lieutenant Colone Jaime Santos confirmed in a text message to INQUIRER.net on Friday, April 1, 2022, that they filed complaints for physical injuries, grave threats, and violation of the Omnibus Election Code against the younger Teves on Wednesday, March 30.

Teves was earlier caught on video beating up a security guard in a subdivision in Parañaque City.

According to the security guard, the incident happened after he barred Teves, from entering BF Homes Parañaque subdivision through the Concha Cruz gate in Las Piñas City because his vehicle car didn’t have the required resident’s sticker.

The younger Teves has since resigned as Negros Oriental Board Member and apologized for the incident.

