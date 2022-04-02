Mariel Padilla’s megastar viewer

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mariel Padilla is making more and more netizens love her while she does live selling on Facebook.

The actress and mother of two has been very open about her wanting to try online selling saying that she is also an avid fan of live sellers.

And now that she is doing live selling of her pre-loved items, she is also beginning to attract more viewers and followers, including megastar Sharon Cuneta.

Cuneta wrote on the comments section how much she loved watching Padilla do her thing.

“Tuwang tuwa ako sayo bebe!!! Hahahaha ang cuuuuuuuuuute mo!! <3 <3 <3.”

Mariel shared a screenshot of the megastar’s comments and shared these on her Instagram stories.

Another celebrity, who showed support for Mariel’s live selling, was newly engaged mom Aubrey Miles.

“Enjoying @marieltpadilla Live selling naka pag mine pa,” Miles wrote.

Mariel and her celeb supporters! 🤩🤩LOOK: Last Wednesday, Mariel Padilla had another live selling on Facebook, and… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, April 1, 2022

Kakugihan gyud nimo Mariel.

What a way to end the Women’s Month celebration!

Good job, Mariel!

