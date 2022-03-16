Aubrey Miles marks 42nd birthday with sizzling topless photo

CEBU, Philippines — Aubrey Miles is absolutely one of the hottest celebrity moms in showbusiness.

The actress posted a sizzling topless photo to mark her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

“My vibe ever since🦋 When I reached my 40s, I suddenly realized that I have no shame and nothing to hide. What’s there to hide anyway? LoL,” she captioned the photo.

“I’m just sharing how much fun it is to have freedom that I choose for myself. I’m 42 now and how many more years do I wish to live? 30 or 42 more years? hmmm 😝That’s why, I go for it! I try to live my life freely but with care. If that makes sense,” she added.

Fans and celebrity friends gushed over Miles’ daring photo as they showered her with birthday greetings in the comments section, including Mariel Padilla, Diana Zubiri, Yam Concepcion, Iza Calzado and Geneva Cruz.

“Ako talaga when i grow up i want to be aubrey miles,” actress Mariel Padilla commented.

“Happy 24th lang to! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” actress Diana Zubiri wrote.

Miles thanked all who greeted her, “Thanks everyone. Grabe pag nasa 40 na, iba na ang bilang ng buhay hahaa I want to do another 40years so 80? hehhe wish myself luck👏.”

Miles has two kids, Hunter and Rocket, with her long-time partner Troy Montero. She also has her eldest son, John Maurie, from her past relationship with JP Obligacion. /rcg

