Leni-Kiko supporters hold Mall Walk in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leni-Kiko supporters from various groups and places in Cebu held a Mall Walk in SM City Cebu in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, on Saturday afternoon, April 2, 2022, to show their support to the two political aspirants.

“Na announce nga naay activity karon. It is like going around the mall, mag relax mi, at the same time, telling people that pink is the color of the day” said Edgar Comeros, one of the supporters who participated earlier.

(It was announced that there will be an activity today. It is like going around the mall, relaxing, at the same time, telling people that pink is the color of the day.)

The Mall Walk was participated by various supporters who come from different groups such as groups of lawyers, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) workers, the youth, among others.

Comeros said that they did not have any idea how many supporters would come as this was only posted in social media by another supporter as well.



Comeros added that they happened to meet some supporters only today.

He added that should there be people who would ask questions about them, they would be willing to converse and, at the same time, convert them if possible.

Here are more photos taken during the event.

RELATED STORIES

Leni-Kiko woo Cebu voters in 1st grand rally

Leni Robredo not bothered by what’s happening in another camps

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy