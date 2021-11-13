Leni Robredo not bothered by what’s happening in other camps

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Presidential aspirant and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo said that she and her running mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, remain unaffected by political developments in the other camps.

In an interview with reporters on Friday, November 12, at their campaign headquarters in Cebu City, Robredo said that whatever they do now should not be affected by “external decisions.”

This was her answer when asked who among the other presidential aspirants she consider as her greatest opponent.

In the national scene, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio already withdrew her reelection bid for Davao City mayor raising speculations about to her plan to seek the country’s presidency.

Duterte has until Monday, November 15, the deadline for substitutions, to make up her mind.

As for Robredo, she said she wanted they focus on her own fight and prepare for whoever her opponents will be.

“Ako kasi laban lang namin yung inaasikaso namin. Sa amin naman when we decided, baka bahagi na siya ng expectation. I dont think yung galaw namin should be affected by external decisions. Sa amin klaro sa amin yung focus, kaya hindi naman kami bothered,” he said.

The vice president was also asked to comment about talks of a possible term-sharing between presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Duterte-Carpio, but she refused of issue a statement on the matter.

Robredo, however, stressed that term-sharing does not exist in the 1987 Constitution, which provides a six-year term for the elected president.

“Ayokong mag comment klasi hindi naman ako bahagi noon. Pero kung term sharing para sa president tsaka vice president, hindi naman yun pwede under the Constitution. Kasi binobotohan natin for six years yung pangulo. Hindi naman ito subject any internal arrangement,” she said.

Robredo also begged off from naming Cebu officials who have signified support for her candidacy and that of Senator Pangilinan saying that she does not want them to be in trouble with the current administration.

“Ako kasi mas gugustuhin ko local officials nalang [ang magsabi]. I am not at liberty to disclose kasi aware naman ako nang political climate tsaka political situation. Ayoko din na malagay sila sa alangannin because of me,” she said.

“Pero sa akin kasi mahalaga sa akin yung tao yung nakikita namin ngayon na suporta ng tao. We have not seen this even in 2016,” Robredo added.

