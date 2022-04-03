Applied Balance logs two wins in Solon Cup Women’s hoops tourney in NegOr

THE Applied Balance quintet opened up their campaign on a bright note in the 2022 Solon Cup Women’s Open basketball tournament after etching two-straight victories on separate game days at the SHAQQ Gym in Tubtubon, Sibulan Negros Oriental.

The Applied Balance squad, headed by team manager Madison Bong Villavito, logged their first win last March 27 after trampling the Silliman University-Don Bosco Bandits, 65-46, in the single-round-robin tourney with former Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraw Soraya Jumuad leading the charge for the Applied Balance team.

Jumuad, who played for the Lady Tamaraws in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), banged in a total of 16 markers in leading the rag-tag team of head coach Chippy Rosales, the former pointguard of the USP-F Panthers in the then-Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA).

The second-straight win of the Applied Balance team, which is also co-mentored by assistant coaches Jade Violeta and Dominic Buquiran, came last April 2 after they trampled the White Wolves squad, 69-23.

Starring for the Applied Balance’s second win were Jella Dagodog, Kit Kit Camero and KC Lado, who all made a couple of treys each and Shane Manlangit and Flourdes Rosales, who both have a trey each.

Joining Applied Balance, which is being co-sponsored by Chev’s Kithchen of Vic Wilson Ignacio, atop the standings is the Unknown squad, who bested the White Wolves in the opening day, 63-57, and followed it up with a 60-26 beating of the Rainbow team the other day.

Sharing the limelight alongside Applied Balance and Unknown is the Titans five, which defeated the Negros Oriental State University (NORSU) Alumni, 60-33, and the NORSU Tigers, 52-50.

The NORSU Tigers are now even at 1-1 after winning their opening-day campaign with a 71-39 win versus the Kingwicks.

/dbs

