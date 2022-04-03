Solenn pranks the master prankster Nico

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Come from behind by wifezilla, Solenn Heussaff!

Nico Bolzico tried to prank her wife yet again by filling a mineral water bottle with vinegar and giving it to his wife, Solenn.

Little did he know that Solenn is wiser now and knew exactly how to have her revenge on her husband after that little prank he pulled off just recently.

“How to prank thousands of people at once …Remember, lions can also be attacked by lioness..,” reads his caption.

He thought he can prank Solenn again but Solenn knew exactly what to do.

Solenn’s comeback was very unexpected and Nico was surprisingly caught off guard.

RELATED STORIES

Nico Bolzico pranks his wife Solenn Heussaff ahead of April Fools’ Day

Nico Bolzico sends hilarious ‘home updates’ while Solenn is on a trip to Italy

Nico Bolzico pens touching Women’s Day message for wife Solenn and daughter Tili

#BulliedHusbandsClub founder Nico Bolzico in troubled waters

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy