Solenn pranks the master prankster Nico
CEBU CITY, Philippines– Come from behind by wifezilla, Solenn Heussaff!
Nico Bolzico tried to prank her wife yet again by filling a mineral water bottle with vinegar and giving it to his wife, Solenn.
Little did he know that Solenn is wiser now and knew exactly how to have her revenge on her husband after that little prank he pulled off just recently.
“How to prank thousands of people at once …Remember, lions can also be attacked by lioness..,” reads his caption.
He thought he can prank Solenn again but Solenn knew exactly what to do.
Solenn’s comeback was very unexpected and Nico was surprisingly caught off guard.
RELATED STORIES
Nico Bolzico pranks his wife Solenn Heussaff ahead of April Fools’ Day
Nico Bolzico sends hilarious ‘home updates’ while Solenn is on a trip to Italy
Nico Bolzico pens touching Women’s Day message for wife Solenn and daughter Tili
#BulliedHusbandsClub founder Nico Bolzico in troubled waters
/dbs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.