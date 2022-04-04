Chan issues EO establishing rules for Alert Level 1 in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has issued an executive order (EO) establishing the guidelines for Alert Level 1 system for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the city.

The EO, however, maintains the mandatory wearing of face masks in any outdoor and indoor establishments, including public transportation.

Face masks may only be removed upon eating and drinking and participating in team and individual sports in venues where ventilation standards or where physical distance can be maintained.

Under the EO, all establishments are already allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity, provided that they are consistent with minimum and health standards.

The following conditions shall also be complied such as installing hand hygiene and sanitation facilities; ensuring adequate air exchange and ventilation; using health declaration forms; using digital contact tracing; and designating a safety and health officer.

Accommodation establishments, such as hotels, would also need to have a valid DOT accreditation for them to accommodate guests and clients.

Aside from establishments, the EO also allows public transport to operate at full seating capacity.

Meanwhile, all persons, who are 18 years old and above, who would like to participate in mass gatherings or entry into indoor establishments, would need to present first their vaccination cards as proof of full vaccination.

Earlier, Chan expressed his gratitude to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID), after the city was placed under Alert Level 1 from April 1 – 15, 2022.

“Tungod kini sa atong nakab-ot nga taas nga porsyento sa vaccination hilabi na sa dakong numero sa mga senior citizens nga nakapabakuna na. Dugang pa niini ang padayon nga ubos kaayong numero sa kaso sa COVID sa atong syudad,” Chan said.

(This is because we have achieved a high percentage of vaccination especially the big numbers of our senior citizens who were vaccinated. In addition to this, the continued low numbers of cases of COVID in the city.)

/dbs

