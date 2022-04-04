Trojans booted out

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans bowed out of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference after losing to the Davao Chess Eagles in the southern division semifinals last Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The No. 6 Trojans failed to stage a huge upset against the No. 2 Chess Eagles after losing twice in their two-match semifinals showdown, 6-15, and 8.5-12.5.

Despite the loss, the Trojans still had a promising run as they were the lone Cebu-based team that qualified to the playoffs.

Davao, meanwhile, booked a finals showdown against the Iloilo Kisela Knights in the southern division slated on April 6, 2022.

During the semifinals first round, the Chess Eagles finished the blitz match with,5-2, courtesy of FIDE Master (FM) Sander Severino, FM Roel Abelgas, Arena Grand Master (AGM) Rowelyn Acedo, National Master (NM) Jonathan Tan, and NM Aglipay Oberio, who defeated Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Richard Natividad, Jinky Catulay, NM Merben Roque, and Ronald Ganzon.

The Trojans’ top woodpusher, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas and Rommel Ganzon, won their matches over NM Alexander Lupian and NM Henry Roger Lopez.

In the rapid match, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr. and Catulay defeated FM Severino and AGM Acedo, respectively, while Davao won the rest of the matches, to finish with a 10-4 tally.

In the second round, the Trojans showed some fight, tying the blitz round with a 3.5-all tally, but Davao clinched four wins and a draw in the rapid round, which was worth nine points while Toledo only had two wins and a draw for five points.

Meanwhile, the Pasig City King Pirates and the San Juan Predators will clash in the northern division finals.

The King Pirates beat the Caloocan Load Mana Knights,14-7, 12-9, while the Predators thrashed the Manila Indios,16-5,15-6.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy