22nd Lou Ornopia Motocross Cup unfolds April 9 at world-class venue in San Remigio

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Riders from Visayas and Mindanao will converge at the MS Motosuit Motorsports Park in San Remigio town, north Cebu on April 9, 2022, for the 22nd Lou Ornopia Motocross Cup.

Among the hundreds of motocross riders who will test their mettle in the major racing event are Cebuano daredevil John Eleazar Adlawan, Juvenile Abellar, BJ Pepito, and Denmark Supatan who will be vying in the pro category.

The event is organized by MS Motosuit’s founder Lou Ornopia who holds it as one of the highlights of the annual fiesta celebration in honor of their beloved patron San Vicente Ferrer in Barangay Calambua, San Remigio.

The event was originally scheduled for April 10 but MS Motosuit’s big boss Lou Ornopia decided to move it a day earlier so it won’t be in conflict with another race in Consolacion.

“Ga-expect gyud ta og huge turnout sa mga participants kay it’s been two years since our last race ug karon daghan gyud kaayo ang gutom ug naghinam-hinam nga makalumba og balik,” said Ornopia, a recipient of the “Sportsman of the Year” award by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu.

“Excited sad kaayo ko sa umaabot natong activity kay this is our debut race, our first major event sa gitukod natong Motorsports Park. Segurado ko nga malingaw gyud og maayo ang atong mga riders kay ato man mahatag nila ang klase sa aksiyon nga ilang gipangita tungod sa atong world-class racetrack,” Ornopia added.

The 10-hectare property which features a 2.3-kilometer off-road racecourse was launched by Ornopia as a multi-sport facility that can cater to not just motocross, but four-wheels and mountain bikes as well. It also features a specially-designed racetrack, a first of its kind in Cebu.

Ornopia launched the racecourse in September last year in an effort to breathe life back into Cebu motorsports and at the same time provide a livelihood to the residents during these hard times.

“Gawas sa atong mga motocross riders, ato sab gi-imbita ang mga rally drivers ug mountainbike enthusiasts sa pagbisita sa atong lugar aron ilang masinati ang kanindot sa atong Motorsports Park nga one-of-a-kind ug angayan gyud natong ikapasigarbo,” Ornopia said.

Presented by MS Motosuit, the 22nd Ornopia Cup is supported by Cebu 4th District Rep. Janice Z. Salimbangon, Board Member Kerrie Shimura, Vice Mayor Al Pestolante, Team Rojo-Pestolante, Mayor Erwin Agustino, Hon. Annalyn Flores Toling, Engr. Susan Ornopia, Mike Stoddart, and Calambua barangay officials.

It is also backed up by Bantay Construction, SNR MBJ Motomaze Shop, Dinah RBS Construction and Supply, LMO Motor Parts and General Merchandise, RMO Motor Parts by Boy Ornopia, F&FO Motor Parts, Andy Uy, NF Motor Parts by Noli Ornopia, Rowena Jubay, N-Style by Nico Ornopia, Kapenarra by Zenaida Cataquez, JCO Motor Parts, PLTCOL Joceric De la Pena, PMAJ JR De la Pena, JINSP John Pajantoy, and Siegfred Ornopia. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebuano sportsman builds ‘motorsports park’ in San Remigio

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy