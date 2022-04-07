Must Eats

Glow and Flourish with Lumiché’s Guilt-Free Coffee

By: - April 07, 2022

Beauty and lifestyle brand, Lumiché launched its inaugural product—guilt-free coffee, last April 4, 2022, after years of thorough research and careful consideration.

The people behind Lumiché are long-time friends and business partners, Michelle Lim-Cu and Janice Escario-King. They started the business last 2019 with the vision of putting out versions of products they consumed and fully trusted.

The team behind Lumiché pose for a picture during the launching of the lifestyle and beauty brand’s inaugural product last April 4, 2022. | Know more about their products

For their introductory product, Lumiché developed guilt-free coffee, a beverage that will keep you energized all day. But this coffee is not your ordinary coffee because it comes with added benefits that “regular coffee” could not provide.

Lumiché Guilt-free coffee has added benefits provided by its natural products. You can have it hot or cold, and whichever you choose, this guilt-free coffee mix will keep you energized all day. | Get yours today

Lumiché Guilt-free coffee is sugar-free, helps maintain energy levels, strengthens nails, and acts as an appetite suppressant. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and helps improves skin texture, aids fat-burning and weight loss, and boosts bowel health. 

Lumiché Guilt-free coffee is sugar-free, helps maintain energy levels, strengthens nails, and acts as an appetite suppressant.

All these benefits are provided by the guilt-free coffee mix’s natural ingredients, such as collagen, spirulina, ginseng, L-carnitine, mangosteen, garcinia Cambogia, moringa stevia, and non-dairy creamer.

(L-R) Michelle Lim-Cu and Janice Escario-King, the women and masterminds of Lumiché, took time to take a picture in front of the cart, which they had initially planned to set up in various places to sell Lumiché products. | Where to buy

Stay tuned for Lumiché because they have more in store for you. According to King, plans and projects are in the works, “When we’re back to normal, we plan to really open carts where we can sell Lumiche, maybe in the malls.”

Lumiché Guilt-free coffee is available for online buyers. Visit their website for more details: www.lumiche.ph. You can also find them on Lazada and Shopee. Starting April 6, 2022, coffee lovers may enjoy Lumiché Guilt-free coffee, either go-to or ready-to-drink hot or cold, at Sugbo Mercado IT Park.

The guilt-free coffee mix contains natural ingredients, such as collagen, spirulina, ginseng, L-carnitine, mangosteen, garcinia Cambogia, moringa stevia, and non-dairy creamer. | Contact them today

Lumiché is looking for partners who will be resellers within Cebu Province and distributors in major cities in the Philippines. For more information, call +63 917 707 5279 or email [email protected]

 

