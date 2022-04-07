Glow and Flourish with Lumiché’s Guilt-Free Coffee

Beauty and lifestyle brand, Lumiché launched its inaugural product—guilt-free coffee, last April 4, 2022, after years of thorough research and careful consideration.

The people behind Lumiché are long-time friends and business partners, Michelle Lim-Cu and Janice Escario-King. They started the business last 2019 with the vision of putting out versions of products they consumed and fully trusted.

For their introductory product, Lumiché developed guilt-free coffee, a beverage that will keep you energized all day. But this coffee is not your ordinary coffee because it comes with added benefits that “regular coffee” could not provide.

Lumiché Guilt-free coffee is sugar-free, helps maintain energy levels, strengthens nails, and acts as an appetite suppressant. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and helps improves skin texture, aids fat-burning and weight loss, and boosts bowel health.

All these benefits are provided by the guilt-free coffee mix’s natural ingredients, such as collagen, spirulina, ginseng, L-carnitine, mangosteen, garcinia Cambogia, moringa stevia, and non-dairy creamer.

Stay tuned for Lumiché because they have more in store for you. According to King, plans and projects are in the works, “When we’re back to normal, we plan to really open carts where we can sell Lumiche, maybe in the malls.”

Lumiché Guilt-free coffee is available for online buyers. Visit their website for more details: www.lumiche.ph. You can also find them on Lazada and Shopee. Starting April 6, 2022, coffee lovers may enjoy Lumiché Guilt-free coffee, either go-to or ready-to-drink hot or cold, at Sugbo Mercado IT Park.

Lumiché is looking for partners who will be resellers within Cebu Province and distributors in major cities in the Philippines. For more information, call +63 917 707 5279 or email [email protected].