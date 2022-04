CEBU, Philippines—Another local celebrity got inked in Cebu.

Actress Sofia Andres got tattooed in Cebu when the actress visited Cebuano minimalist tattoo artist Jello Talaboc on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Sofia took to her Instagram account posting a photo with Talaboc and reshared a story of Talaboc while she was being tattooed.



She got herself a minimalist floral design on her arms.

Talaboc shared with CDN Digital that Sofia also had her old tattoos retouched. /rcg