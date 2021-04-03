Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan festival goes online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The municipal government of Minglanilla in southern Cebu will again host its Sugat Kabanhawan festival on Easter Sunday after a year of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And since quarantine restrictions are still being implemented in Cebu, this year’s festival will be shown online to prevent a gathering of spectators.

In an advisory, the municipal government said that their reenactment of Jesus’ resurrection was filmed last week.

“Proper health standards were observed during the shoot.”

The video will be uploaded on the town’s official Facebook page at 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 4.

“Busa karong tuiga samtang nag- atubang pa kita sa Pandemya ang Local nga Kagamhanan sa Minglanillla naningkamot sa pagdalit kaninyo niining Linahi nga Pasundayag pinaagi sa social media. tumong niini nga makatan-aw gayud ang tanan nga anaa sa tagsa-tagsa ka panimalay ug malikayan ang social gatherings,” said the town’s advisory.

(For this year and while there is still the threat of the pandemic, the local government of Minglanilla is trying its best to come up with a unique presentation that will be shown on social media. We wanted to make sure that everyone will get to see our presentation from their respective homes and to avoid social gatherings.)

