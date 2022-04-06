After securing endorsement, Marcos attends Arroyo’s birthday party

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. attended the 75th birthday celebration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, just a day after securing the support of the former chief executive.

The celebration was held in Quezon City on Tuesday night, April 5, 2022, according to Marcos’ camp.

The celebration happened just a day after Macapagal-Arroyo publicly appealed to her fellow Kapampangans to vote for the tandem of Marcos and his running mate Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. attends the 75th birthday celebration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in Quezon City. 📸: BBM Media Bureau @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/nhugdRsvYQ — Neil Arwin Mercado (@NAMercadoINQ) April 5, 2022

“Kaya ngayon naman, tiyakin natin na UniTeam ang tutulungan natin (Let’s make sure that we help the UniTeam),” Macapagal-Arroyo said in a rally in Mexico, Pampanga on Monday.

“Kailangan ni BBM (Bongbong Marcos) — kahit matalino siya, para maging magaling na presidente—kailangan niya si Mayor Inday Sara Duterte bilang bise presidente,” she added.

(While Bongbong is smart, he needs Mayor Inday Sara Duterte as his vice president so he can be a better president.)

Macapagal-Arroyo is running unopposed as candidate for Pampanga second district’s congressional post.

RELATED STORY:

Bongbong, Sara, Arroyo alliance gets Erap camp

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy