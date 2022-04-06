This engagement shoot has a fitting message

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital

CEBU, Philippines — Who says a couple with political differences can’t be together?

A couple from Cebu City proved this wrong with their “Eleksyon 2022”-themed engagement shoot.

The photos show the couple supporting two leading candidates for president, Bongbong Marcos and Leni Robredo.

Despite their political differences, the couple still chose love by supporting each other’s decision on who to vote for in the May 2022 elections.

The photos were taken by photographer Jan Pagz.

“Bisag kinsa imong pilion karong eleksyon, dapat sa katapusan kita gihapon,” wedding coordinator Carlo Abaquita captioned the photos he uploaded on social media.

A lot of netizens gushed over the photos and wrote some positive messages on the comment section.

“Ka cute, mao ni sakto. Respito sa usag usa,” a netizen commented.

“True di nalang unta mag away nuh just love respect each other kung kinsa may i-vote this coming election,” another one said.

Some of them also relate to the photo shoot.

“Sarap sa mata tingnan, at napakaganda pakinggan, na mga open minded ang mga mag asawa😍😍😍kami rin ng asawa ko😍😍, kanya kanyang kandidato,,,sana lahat ng tao. anyway CONGRATULATIONS.”

We hope this message of love over hate in this time of campaigning gets out there.

