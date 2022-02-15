LOOK: Beatrice Luigi Gomez shares a photo with her Valentine’s date

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | February 15,2022 - 03:17 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez shared a photo of her Valentine’s date on Instagram.

“Valentine’s Day,” was her simple caption to the post.

 

In the photo, both of them were wearing black during the Valentine’s date while Gomez held the man’s arm in the sunset background.

The Cebuana beauty queen revealed more details on her IG stories, where she tagged musical artist John Odin.

Photo from Beatrice Luigi Gomez IG story

 

Gomez and longtime girlfriend Kate Jagdon broke up last year after days of speculations.

After winning last year’s MUPH, Gomez made history as the first openly gay woman to win the competition.

