PUV drivers in Cebu City to get discount in selected gas stations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in Cebu City will get a minimum discount of P2 per liter from participating gasoline stations.

The Cebu City Disaster Council launched the Gasolina Mo, Sagot Ko program for utility and service transport drivers amid the fuel price hike caused by instability in the global market over the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, the chairperson of the disaster council, said the program aims to provide reprieve for the drivers who are suffering from the current economic situation.

The drivers can register for the program individually online or as a group through their transport organizations or operators.

Drivers of jeepneys, taxis, modern jeepneys, buses, habal-habal, and business delivery services may apply through this link: https://forms.gle/H359ZqNzG1oVDimq7.

Each driver will be given a discount card that can be presented to the participating gas stations, allowing them 20 liters per day per driver for each vehicle. At least 50,000 to 100,000 drivers can avail of the discount card.

The discount is at a minimum of P2 per liter of fuel but may go up as high as P4 per liter of fuel depending on the global market.

For now, only Phoenix Gas Stations managed by First Fuel Energy Corp. is participating although other fuel companies are showing interest.

These are the list of participating Phoenix gasoline stations:

Cebu City

V. Rama Mambaling 1 same side Petron and Shell near SM Seaside Mambaling 2 infront of Mambaling 1 Banilad near Cebu Country Club Bacayan, Talamban MJ Cuenco B. Rodriguez Labangon Katipunan

Lapulapu

Soong Subabasbas Pusok Gun-ob Buaya Canjulao Pajac Cordova Gabi

Mandaue

Subangdaku, Wireless MC Briones, Maguikay Plaridel Canduman Cansaga, Tayud Lagtang, Talisay

Carillo said they are hoping for more oil companies to join the program so that drivers can avail of discounted fuel from more gas stations.

“Shell, Petron, and Caltex are willing to join maybe later on kay ila pang tan-awon if pila ilang mahatag nga discount for the drivers,” said Carillo.

Drivers are encouraged to register so that they can avail of the discount as soon as possible. Discounts start on the second week of April 2022. /rcg

