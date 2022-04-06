Cebu City Disaster, Markets prepare for Holy Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will be on red alert starting Holy Monday, April 11, 2022, for the Holy Week celebrations.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, the chairperson of the Disaster Council said that the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO)will be on full alert for the entire duration of the Holy Week because more people are expected to go out this year.

“Semana Santa gali, moinit gyod pag-ayo. Daghang sunog nga mahitabo. Unya daghan pa gani kaayog mga rallies for the elections. Atong i-red alert and CDRRMO, we will be very busy,” said Carillo.

Personnel will be present and expected to respond to any situation that may arise during the Holy Week and the days leading to it.

The Market Authority is also preparing for the influx of customers for the “binignit” season when people are expected to flock to the markets to buy ingredients of this Lenten staple.

Market Administrator, Racquel Arce, said in a phone interview that they expect a bigger crowd this year due to the easing of the restrictions.

“Atong i-field atong mga tawo aron during Holy Week macontrol ang mga tawo. Visible gyod atong mga tawo. Ato lang pud hangyoon atong market goers nga dili sila mangumpra on the 11th hour. Mangumpra silag sayo-sayo pa,” said Arce.

For the Carbon Market, Arce said that vendors selling binignit ingredients will be dispersed into different areas so as to divide the crowd.

Most vendors are expected to divert from selling the usual products to binignit ingredients, so each unit will have binignit vendors available for shoppers’ easier access.

Arce is appealing to vendors not to take advantage of the season by selling overpriced binignit ingredients. She said that although it is expected for the price to rise, this should not be too much.

“Dili lang sad magpalabi sa presyo, sakto lang dapat kay dili rason ang Semana Santa sa pagpahimus sa isig ka tawo,” she said.

The market personnel will also be monitoring closely the price of goods during the Holy Week. /rcg

