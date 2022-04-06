Mandaue City braces for busy Holy Week

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has already coordinated with church officials for the schedule of Holy Week activities.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said since Mandaue is already under Alert Level 1, religious activities like processions that were not allowed for the last two years because of the pandemic will now be conducted.

Ibañez said just like any other establishment, full capacity in religious institutions is also permitted.

He said that safety and health protocols should still be maintained.

Ibañez said the Mayor gave an assurance to the archdiocese that the city will support the church by deploying personnel and police officers during the days the activities will be conducted.

Edwin Jumao-as, the officer-in-charge of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said they have already prepared the traffic plan and deployment of personnel.

Jumao-as said they expect that during the Holy Week many people will go out of their houses since the city has relaxed its restrictions.

He added that aside from the Holy Week, they are also preparing for the city’s fiesta on May 8. /rcg

