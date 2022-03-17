Capitol to allow Holy Week activities

Alegria, Cebu—The Cebu Provincial Government will now allow the return of Lenten activities and events, two years since they were suspended due to the pandemic.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Wednesday, March 16, 2021, issued Executive Order (EO) No. 12, effectively easing restrictions on religious activities for the upcoming Holy Week.

“With the steady decline of COVID-19 cases within Cebu, an increased vaccination coverage, continued implementation of minimum public health standards, and after due consultation with stakeholders, the Provincial Government of Cebu finds it prudent to recalibrate the existing protocols and guidelines pertinent to the observance of religious activities,” portions of the two-page EO stated.

Garcia will be allowing the conduct of Via Crucis, Visita Iglesia, and processions in the province, provided that the there is coordination with concerned local government officials and law enforcement agencies.

The governor also increased the seating capacity of all parish churches to 75 percent.

“Churches are strongly encouraged to designate parish ushers or usherettes to guide the faithful to available scats and, if needed, to call the attention of those who may have caused overcrowding on a particular pew,” the EO added.

In addition, the Capitol urged local officials to ensure that minimum health protocols are being implemented during the observance of religious activities.

Cebu province remains under Alert Level 2, wherein gatherings are allowed, subject to several conditions such as capping off its capacity.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Capitol allows more tourism activities to reopen

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy