On Rajah Humabon Day: ‘Facts have to be retold’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Facts should be retold.

And facts surrounding Rajah Humabon and his role in the history of Cebu must be retold. This goes similarly with the others.

This was what Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said earlier today, April 7, 2022, on his speech as the city remembers Humabon day today.

“The facts have to be retold. Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” Rama said.

April 7 marks the arrival of the Magellan-Elcano fleet in the shores of Cebu wherein Rajah Humabon, Cebuano chieftain, made a blood compact with Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan as a symbol of their friendship.

Humabon also played a crucial role in the acceptance of Christianity among natives here.

During the said event, Rama led the wreath-laying ceremony of the Rajah Humabon marker located along P. Burgos Street in Cebu City.

This follows by a short parade attended by military personnel, some Cebu City hall workers, the members of Sandiego Dance Company, and Lumad Basakanon.

Here are some photos taken during the event.

