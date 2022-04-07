Traffic enforcer forgives driver; TEAM won’t pursue charges

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The driver of the modern jeepney, who accidentally hit a traffic enforcer with his vehicle in his haste to the nearest comfort room due to a bum stomach, will be able to drive again soon.

However, this will depend on the results of the CT scan and other laboratory tests of the injured traffic enforcer, Wolfram Jumaquin.

“If ma okay na after CT Scan, marelease ang driver’s license,” said Edwin Jumao-as, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

(If the CT scan results [of the victim] will be okay, then we will release his driver’s license.)

Jumao-as also agreed not to press charges against the driver, Marte Oppus Jr., after Jumaquin pitied the driver and forgave him for the accident.

With this development, Jumao-as said that they decided not to file a case of reckless imprudence resulting to physical injury against Oppus.

Aside from asking forgiveness, the driver also admitted that it was his fault and he committed a traffic violation, when he changed lanes, speeded up and overtook the vehicle in front of him from the right side, which resulted to the accident.

The traffic enforcer suffered a wound on his right arm, bumps on his head and a swollen left leg due to the accident.

Meanwhile, representatives from Udotco, the cooperative that owned the modern jeepney involved in the accident, also promised to shoulder the hospital expenses including the CT scan of the victim.

They also agreed to pay the traffic enforcer’s salary on days that he would not be able to report to work.

The agreement between the driver and the traffic enforcer and Udotco was made during a meeting with Udotco officials, Oppus, Jumaquin and Jumao-as this morning, April 7.

Udotco officials also did not contest the results of the investigation of the accident after viewing the CCTV footage of the incident which showed the driver was clearly at fault.

Jumao-as, TEAM chief, during the meeting also said that they planned to conduct a refresher seminar for modern jeepney drivers to avoid a similar accident from happening.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, chief of staff of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the Mayor would visit the traffic enforcer to check how he was doing.

Ibañez is calling on the drivers of public and private vehicles to always maintain road safety.

“Atoang pagdagan sa karsada is privileged, we should maintain our safety, the worthiness of our vehicles not only for our own but also for the pedestrians and all other people nga naggamit sa karsada. Ug naa tas karsada doble, triple ang atoang pag-amping,” said Ibañez.

(Our using the road is privileged, we should maintain our safety, the worthiness of our vehicles not only for our own but also for the pedestrians, and all other people who are using the road. And if we are on the road we should double, triple our being careful.)

