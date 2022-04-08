CVFA bares final lineup of 28-man U-19 football team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) Under-19 football team’s final line-up was officially announced on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The 28-man CVFA U-19 squad was formed to represent the football association for the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under-19 National Championships regional eliminations on June 22, 2022, in Cebu.

CVFA U-19 team manager Josephril Partosa told CDN Digital that they decided to add three more players from their initial 25-man line-up as reserves.

“Why 28 instead of 25 man? Para naa pa tay mabunot after final submittal of squad for injuries and any circumstances na dili natu mapugngan,” said Partosa.

(Why 28 instead of 25? So that we can still have a replacement after the final submission of the squad for injuries and any circumstances that we cannot prevent.)

The final 28-player selection of CVFA was trimmed down from 35 footballers after a week-long training camp and try-outs conducted by the team in Cebu. These 35 hopefuls qualified during a tryout that happened last March 23 to 24, 2022 at the Eva Field in Bulacao, Talisay City, Cebu.

CVFA’s final 28-player is comprised of 25 players from Cebu in Mark Mayor, Zralph Legara, Franz Salimbot, Eugine Tillor, Uriel Villacarlos, Rhey Ann Bontilao, Nathan Lingatong, John Vincent Largado, Stephen Carlo Vazarte, Edgar Paredes III, Zraim Ebrada, Stephen Soria, Paul Mapula, Mathew Suico, Michael Ybanez, Carsten Pumareja, Joseph Garces, Richard Songalia, Ludwig Badayos, Bebong Lamparas, Frances Vercide, Gianrenzo Custado, Simon Andrei del Campo, Mark Lester Zafra, and Yoji Selman.

The three players from Bohol are Jonathan Pacaldo, Brylle Marlou Mangubat, and Kyrell Bangot.

The regional eliminations was supposed to happen on April 18, but it was eventually moved to June 22, 2022.

CVFA is grouped with the Negros Oriental Football Association and the Eastern Visayas Football Association in the upcoming tournament.

Partosa added that the team was looking for a partner or a sponsor that could support them all the way to the tournament.

The team will be headed by veteran and multi-titled football coach Glen Ramos along with his coaching staff comprised of Jingoy Roa, Gary Garciano, Jojo Tapia, and physical therapist Nico Quiñones.



