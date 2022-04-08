Rama orders evacuation of Sindulan in Mabolo due to rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the immediate evacuation of residents in Sitio Sindulan in Barangay Mabolo this city.

This is after the continuous rains have threatened a wall and softened the grounds in the area.

Rama visited the sitio on Friday morning, April 8, 2022, and has become concerned of the situation of the residents there.

The mayor is aware of the tropical depression coming on the way and greatly affecting the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The neighborhood is suffering from floods and a wall near a creek is threatening to collapse.

“Immediate evacuation. Ang DSWS (Department of Social Welfare and Services) to be there. I called Gerry (Carillo) to be on the site,” said the mayor.

Rama wants the City Disaster Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to hold an emergency meeting as well to prepare for the incoming storm.

“I do not want floating bodies everywhere,” he added.

Rama also want all vulnerable areas to be assessed if there is a need to evacuate since there is a danger of flashflood and landslides.

The mayor urged the CDRRMO to react quickly to avoid any casualties during these weather disturbances.

