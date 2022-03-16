Fegidero named Azkals U23 coach for SEAG

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Veteran football coach Norman “Nonoy” Fegidero returned as the head coach for the Philippine Azkals U-23 squad for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi Vietnam in May.

The announcement was made last March 11, 2022 by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF). Fegidero replaces English coach Stewart Hall, who was promoted as PFF’s technical director.

The last time Fegidero of Bacolod City coached the Azkals was in 2008 during the AFC Challenge Cup.

Part of Fegidero’s coaching staff will be the long-time head coach of the Cebu Football Club’s (CFC) Oliver Colina.

Fegidero served as Hall’s assistant coach for the Azkals U23 team that vied in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championships 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia last month.

In the 1990s, Fegidero was one of the Philippines’ top footballer, after he scored the lone goal for the country during the 1991 SEA Games held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

After his heroics during the SEA Games, Fegidero spent his coaching career at the West Negros University in Bacolod City. He also coached the Pachanga FC in the United Football League.

Fegidero also coached the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu U-15 squad in 2017’s Japan Summer Football Camp in Chiba, Japan.

Currently, the Azkals U-23 team is vying in the Philippines Football League (PFL) Copa Paulino Alcantara at the PFF Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

They are going up against the CFC, Maharlika Manila, Mendiola 1991, Stallion Laguna, United City, and Kaya Iloilo.

