No work, classes in Cebu City on Apr. 11 due to #AgatonPH 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Work in all sectors, and face-to-face classes here will be suspended on Monday, April 11 due to the effects of Tropical Depression Agaton (international name: Agaton).

“I am declaring a No Work Day tomorrow, Lunes, Abril 11. Wala’y trabaho ugma, both government and private sectors,” said Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama in a statement.

(I am declaring a No Work Day tomorrow, Monday, April 11. No work tomorrow, both government and private sectors.)

“Sa mga universities and colleges nga nag-face-to-face na, wala lang usa ugma. Please shift to online option,” he added.

(To the universities and colleges, who are doing face-to-face classes, no [face-to-face] classes tomorrow. Please shift to online option.)

Rama, however, allowed companies belonging to the business outsource processing (BPO) and information technology (IT) industries to operate as long as they ‘ensure the safety of their employees’.

Agaton has brought incessant rains to most parts of Cebu since Wednesday, April 6. At that time, the tropical depression was still a low-pressure area (LPA).

According to the state weather bureau, moderate to heavy rains will likely prevail in most parts of the Visayas until Tuesday, April 12, due to Agaton’s almost-stationary state.

It was last located hovering over the coasts of Lawaan, Eastern Samar on Sunday afternoon, April 10.

In the meantime, Rama said evacuation is now ongoing for residents staying in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas.

“Padayon ang pagpa-evacuate sa mga namuyo kilid sa sapa ug sa may baybayon, aron maseguro nga malikay sila dili maayong panghitabo,” he explained.

(We are continuing to evacuate residents living beside rivers and to those living at the shorelines, so that we can avoid any untoward incident.)

The non-stop rains have already resulted in multiple, minor landslides in Cebu City – in Barangays Pamutan, Toong, Sinsin, Budlaan, and Busay.

Fortunately, no fatalities and injuries were reported as of this writing.

A total of 20 areas in Cebu have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to Agaton, the first major weather disturbance in the country for 2022.

RELATED STORIES

#AgatonPH: More areas in north Cebu under Signal No. 1

Agaton’s effects felt in Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy