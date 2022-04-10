Agaton’s effects felt in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of passengers stranded in various ports, classes canceled, minor landslides, and a submerged passenger sea vessel.

These were some of the scenes reported in Cebu due to the presence of Tropical Depression Agaton (international name: Megi).

Strong and big sea waves around Camotes Island tilted a roll-on-roll-off (roro) vessel docked in Consuelo Port, San Francisco town at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) confirmed.

The vessel was owned and operated by Jomalia Shipping Corp.

Fortunately, all of its 14 crew members were safe and unharmed after they decided to abandon the vessel, PCG-7 reported.

PCG-7 also said they were currently monitoring the situation since the submerged ferry has 5,430 liters of diesel oil and 68 liters of lube oil on board.

“Per latest info reveals that risk of an oil spill is yet to be determined while inspection or monitoring still in progress,” they added.

In Cebu’s capital, Cebu City, disaster and rescue personnel evacuated two families, or a total of seven individuals, in Barangay Budlaan when a minor landslide struck in the area where they are residing.

The displaced families were currently staying in the barangay’s designated evacuation center, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) reported.

Meanwhile, more areas in Cebu have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as Agaton slowly approaches Central Visayas.

In its latest severe weather bulletin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Storm Signal No. 1 in the towns of Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Compostela, and Liloan, and Danao City.

Earlier, Pagasa has also placed the localities of Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan, Santa Fe, Madridejos in Bantayan Islands, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, and San Francisco, Pilar, Tudela, and Poro in Camotes Island under Storm Signal No. 1.

In Daanbantayan in northern Cebu, the local government decided to suspend classes starting Monday, April 11 as part of their safety precautions.

“Mayor Sun J. Shimura has ordered the suspension of classes for both public and private elementary and secondary schools on Monday, April 11,” the municipal government of Daanbantayan announced on Sunday, April 10.

Agaton’s eye was located over the coasts of Lawaan, Eastern Samar as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, the state weather bureau reported.

It has maintained its strength of 75 kilometers per hour (kph), with gustiness reaching up to 105 kph, as it moves in a westward direction slowly, Pagasa said.

As of this writing, there are no reported fatalities in Cebu due to Agaton.

