Kapatagan Buffalos score a win against shocked Lapu-Lapu Chiefs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The BYB Kapatagan Buffalos shocked the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs, 88-78, in their match in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Under-21 Aspirants Division Invitational Cup on Monday, April 11, 2021 at the Manuel Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Buffalos crawled back from an 11-point deficit in the third period and fought tooth to nail to clinch their third victory in their campaign together with two defeats in hand. They are now in second place in the team standings behind Consolacion Sarok Weavers which defeated the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Chiefs are currently at third place in the team standings and could descend further down as other games are being played as of this writing.

Jeames Niel Incio led Kapatagan with 24 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, and 2 assists while Vlair Christopher Lingolingo contributed 18 points along with a whopping 19 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Their teammates Apl Mcandrei Gemao and Marchie Sabanto both scored 17 points.

Lapu-Lapu’s Jeo Bancale had 21 points 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in their losing effort. Sam Melicor chipped in 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Zaldy Dizon managed to score 11 points and had 4 boards before he was carried out of the court mid fourth period after getting hurt from a collision while scrambling to grab a loose ball.

The Chiefs were smoothly sailing in the middle of the second period after building an 11-point cushion, 40-29, capitalizing on Kapatagan’s missed shots and turnovers.

However, the Buffalos immediately turned the tide of the game by retaliating with a 16-0, scoring blitz in a span of four minutes, grabbing a five-point lead, 45-40, through the efforts of Gemao and Lingolingo.

Reinhard Jumamoy ended Lapu-Lapu’s scoring drought by draining a long-distance three, 43-45, heading into halftime.

Jumamoy started off hot in the second half, sinking back-to-back threes to give Lapu-Lapu a four-point lead, 49-45. Melicor and Santillan extended their lead to eight, 55-47, with six minutes left.

Kapatagan, however, immediately cut the deficit to two, 60-62, from Sabanto and Lingolingo’s three-pointers.

Bancale answered them with his own three to bring back the lead to five, 65-60, but Kapatagan made last second effort in the period to tie the game, 65-all, with Lingolingo topping it with a buzzer-beater three point shot.

In the final period, both teams threw haymakers at each other, resulting to numerous lead changes and even tied the game twice.

As time winded down, Kapatagan gained the upper hand and held on to a slim lead and managed to extend it to double digits courtesy of Umbay’s freethrow shots and Sabanto’s putback en-route to their victory.

Kapatagan will return into action on Saturday, April 16 against the Roxas Vanguards at 1:00 PM. Lapu-Lapu will try to bounce back by taking on the Cagayan de Oro Sealcor Kingfishers on Wednesday, April 13 at 1:00 PM.

BOX SCORES:

BYB Kapatagan Buffalos (88)- Incio 24, Lingolingo 18, Sabanto 17, Gemao 17, Ombay 7, Te, 2, Paglinawan 2, Denapo 1.

ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs (78)- Bancale 21, Melicor 14, Dizon 11, Jumamoy 9, Santillan 7, Duallo 4, Jumao-as 4, Paulo 4, Llenes 2, Lapasa 2.

RELATED STORIES

Sarok Weavers beat Chiefs in all Cebuano teams showdown in PSL U-21 tourney

Bukidnon Cowboys hand Consolacion Sarok Weavers first loss in PSL U-21 tourney

Lapu-Lapu Chiefs log nail-biting win against Iligan Crusaders in PSL U-21 hoops tourney

Consolacion Sarok Weavers off to flying start in PSL U-21 hoops

Consolacion Sarok Weavers join PSL U-21 hoops

Sarok Weavers rout Kingfishers in PSL Under-21 hoops tourney

Lapu-Lapu Chiefs’ U-21 team ready for PSL debut against Iligan Crusaders

PSL commissioner Marc Pingris vows harsh penalties for game-fixing

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy