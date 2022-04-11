Libreng Sakay resumes — LTFRB-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) announces the resumption of their service contracting program, which is also known as “Libreng Sakay” on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Its operation was under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2022.

The initial implementation involves Vallacar Transit Inc. and Southern Star Bus Transit Inc. for a total of 129 units operating within Central Visayas.

These routes include Cebu City to Alcoy; Cebu City to Moalboal; Cebu City to Pinamungajan via Toledo; SRP to El Curso to IT Park; and Cebu City to Balamban via Toledo in Cebu Province.

Dumaguete City to Mabinay & vice versa; Dumaguete City to Bayawan & vice versa; and Dumaguete City to Jimalalud & vice versa in Negros Oriental.

For Bohol, the routes under the “Libreng Sakay” program are Tagbilaran City to San Jose via Tubigon; Tagbilaran City to Talibon via Balilihan-Carmen; Tagbilaran City to Mabini; and Tagbilaran City to Panglao.

The initial implementation successfully served a total of 5,941 passengers consists of Authorized Person Outside Residence (APOR) and Health Care Workers (HEW).

The Service Contracting Program will be expected to serve more routes this following days with the intent to cater more commuters and provide sustainability to transport sector.

RELATED STORIES

Libreng Sakay in Central Visayas to continue – Tugade

‘Libreng Sakay’: Gov’t told good intentions are sometimes bad

LTFRB eyes implementing Service Contracting Program anew in April

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy