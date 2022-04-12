Face-to-face classes, work resumes in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Work and face-to-face classes here are expected to resume on Tuesday, April 12, a day after the city government suspended these as part of its precautionary measures for Tropical Depression Agaton (international name: Megi).

Mayor Michael Rama on Monday evening, April 11, issued Directive No. 04-11-2022-01, lifting the suspension of in-person classes, and work in all offices that he previously ordered.

“During the meeting of the Local Disaster Council on April 11, 2022 in the afternoon, after due deliberation of the status and collated data relative to the Tropical Depression Agaton, a Resolution was passed on mass motion, recommending the lifting of the suspension of work and classes both in private and public institutions and establishments,” portions of the memorandum stated.

As a result, the city also lifted its declaration of a State of Calamity.

However, Rama pointed out that only the suspension of classes and work is revoked from Executive Order (EO) No. 167 which he issued just hours before the city decided to allow face-to-face classes and work to resume.

“The sections and provisions of Executive Order No. 167 “Oplan Amping ug Puyo Lang Gyud” which are unaffected shall continue to be observed and enforced and shall remain to be effective,” he added.

The mayor was referring to his instructions to disaster and rescue authorities and barangay officials to continually monitor their surroundings for any untoward incidents, and to render assistance should the need arise.



Several areas in Cebu remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 on Tuesday as Agaton lingered over Eastern Visayas.

Its eye was last spotted within the coasts of Marabut, Samar at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

