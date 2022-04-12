Agaton claims 1 in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tropical Depression Agaton (international name: Megi) has claimed the life of a 52-year-old man from San Francisco town in Camotes Island.

Police from San Francisco confirmed that a man died in their town after he was crushed by limestone rocks on Monday, April 11.

Initial reports from San Francisco Police Station showed that the victim, identified as Avito Ouano Espinosa, was extracting limestone rocks around 5 p.m. on Monday in Sitio Mangadlong, Barangay Himensulan.

This despite prevailing Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 all over Camotes Island due to Agaton’s presence.

Espinosa and his companion, a certain Edgar Linao Dagatan, went to extract limestones despite the bad weather.

Dagatan, who witnessed the incident, told investigators that due to incessant rains, a minor landslide occurred in the quarry site. Some of the rocks hit Espinosa. Dagatan, in turn, went to call for help from nearby residents.

Police and responders brought both Espinosa and Dagatan to Camotes District Hospital but attending physicians declared that the former had died.

In the meantime, police and the local government of San Francisco reminded residents that quarrying remains suspended due to the lingering bad weather.

RELATED STORIES

Agaton kills 25, leaves 8 missing in Visayas, Mindanao

Agaton weakens but may still bring heavy rain over Visayas — Pagasa

More passengers stranded in Cebu as #AgatonPH lingers

No work, classes in Cebu City on Apr. 11 due to #AgatonPH

/ dbc

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy