More relaxed guidelines expected in Mandaue City Public Market

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Public Market will be implementing more relaxed guidelines for the upcoming holy week.

Cris Tero, head of the security and sanitation division of the city’s public market, said the vendors will remain in their stalls contrary to what was implemented last year.

Tero said last year, wanting to make sure to monitor the crowd due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all vendors were transferred to the second floor of the market.

“Among gyud tong giusab last year. Gisaka namo ang tanan (vendors) para mamonitor namo ang mamalitay, amo sila’ng gilumbay, ang mo palit amoang guide-dan, ari ka diri ang usa sad diha na sad ka aron dili sila masamok,” said Tero.

Although they will be implementing more relaxed guidelines due to the eased restrictions implemented by the city government as Mandaue City is now under Alert Level 1, Tero said they will still deploy market guards to make sure that basic safety protocols such as wearing of face masks is still being complied with.

He added that they also instructed the guards to monitor the stalls, especially those selling ingredients of the Holy Week staple ‘binignit.’

Tero believes, though, that people will not really flock to the public market because there are satellite markets in the different barangays.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Preparing binignit? Read on

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy