Search for SGLG: DILG-7 evaluators assess Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Evaluators from the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) visited Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, April 11, 2022, to assess the various parameters of local governance.

The agency will look into the compliance of the city with the ongoing search for the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).

“The Seal of Good Local Governance or SGLG is the highest incentive and recognition given to local government units for those performing excellent local governance, good governance in a governance,” Jonah Pino, head of DILG Lapu-Lapu City, said.

Before the on-site inspection last Monday, Pino said that they assisted each city department head in preparing and presenting to each team member all required documents for evaluation.

After assessing these documents, the evaluating team will personally visit government facilities in the afternoon, with the guidance of department heads.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the regional assessment team met again with all department heads.

The evaluating team, in their on-site inspection, will focus on ten area indicators.

These are financial sustainability and administration; health; disaster preparedness; environment; social protection; peace and order; local youth; business friendliness and competitiveness; tourism and sustainable education.

“So if ever makapasar ang local government unit sa SGLG aduna silay, aside from the award that they will receive through a marker, naa sab silay madawat nga incentive fund,” she said.

In 2019, the city received the said award, wherein they got an incentive fund worth P3.5 million.

The amount was used in constructing a daycare center in Barangay Pajo.

The search for SGLG, however, was temporarily suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

/bmjo

