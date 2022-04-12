Paz Radaza welcomes 1Cebu’s endorsement of BBM-Sara tandem 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Team Deretso, headed by Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Paz Radaza, welcomed 1Cebu’s endorsement of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for president and vice-president, respectively, in the upcoming May 9, 2022 elections.

“Akong dakong pasalamat sa grupo sa One Cebu sa ilang gipadayag nga suporta ngadto kang President Bongbong Marcos ug Mayor Inday Sara Duterte. Kini nga lakang usa ka dakong kadaugan alang sa grupo sa UNITEAM nga mao usab ang mituboy sa grupo sa Team Deretso dinhi sa atong dakbayan,” Radaza said in a statement.

For Radaza, the support of 1Cebu to the BBM-Sara tandem will solidify their campaign, not only in Lapu-Lapu but in the whole province of Cebu.

Radaza’s Team Deretso, was a member of Lakas-CMD party, which was chaired by Duterte-Carpio. Radaza was also the appointed party vice-president for the Visayas.

Meanwhile, Duterte-Carpio’s runningmate, Marcos, is under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

“Isip Vice-President for the Visayas sa grupo sa LAKAS-CMD ug isip ka-partido ni Mayor Inday Sara Duterte, dako akong pagsalig nga ang kadaugan sa Uniteam atong matagamtam come May 9, 2022,” she added.

However, during the 1Cebu and UniTeam covenant signing in a mall in Cebu City on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the opposing party of Team Deretso, Team Ahong-Team Libre of incumbent mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, was seen attending the said event.

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio were even seen raising the hands of the candidates of Chan’s complete slate, which drew confusion on which candidates will the UniTeam be endorsing in Lapu-Lapu City in the upcoming election.

Chan’s party, PDP-Laban, has earlier signified its support for the BBM-Sara tandem.

Radaza, however, reiterated that their group was earlier endorsed by the UniTeam.

