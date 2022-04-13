No campaigning on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Comelec reminds bets

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday reminded political candidates of the ban on campaigning during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, saying it is an election offense that could warrant disqualification.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said candidates should let voters observe the two religious holidays during the Holy Week.

“Sinasabi nga po eh, ‘Give unto Caesar what is for Caesar and to God what is for God,’ and ang ibig sabihin po natin dito, baka naman po pwede na pakiusap naman po — at ‘yan naman po ay isang patakaran na nasa ating mga umiiral na batas at resolusyon ng Commission on Elections — bukas po ay bawal mangampanya at sa Biyernes,” he said in an interview with Teleradyo’s Sakto.

(As others say, “Give unto Caesar what is for Caesar and to God what is for God.” What we want to say is we ask candidates—and this is also stated in rules and resolutions of Comelec—campaigning is not allowed on Thursday and Friday.)

“Dalawang araw na nga lang po ang sinabi eh, mangangampanya pa, di ba? Ibigay na natin sa pagninilay nilay. This is our highest sense of religiosity. Ibigay na natin ang pagninilay nilay sa mga Pilipino. Baka pwedeng pahingahin naman natin,” he added.

(It’s just two days, why will you campaign? Let us give voters the time to meditate. This is our highest sense of religiosity. Let us give it to Filipinos. Maybe we can pause our campaign for a while.)

The Comelec earlier said that the Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are considered “quiet period” and that campaigning on those days is an election offense punishable by one to six years in prison, disqualification from public office and loss of the right to vote.

Garcia also warned of possible sanctions for violators of the rule.

“Ang importante, muli ay marealize natin na tayo ay isang Christian country and therefore may isang pinaniniwalaang Panginoong Diyos, and therefore ‘yung pangangampanya, tandaan niyo po, kaya namin kayong i-disqualify at kaya rin namin kayong file-an ng election offense,” he said.

(What is important is we realize again that we are a Christian country and we have one God, and therefore on campaigning offense, remember we can disqualify you or file a case of election offense.)

