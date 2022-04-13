DSWD-7 guarantees it has enough FFPs for Agaton victims

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) assures local government units (LGUs) in the region that it has enough stockpile of family food packs (FFPs) for families affected by typhoon Agaton.

Based on their inventory, the agency said it has a stockpile of 15,086 FFPs and P5 million standby fund.

DSWD-7, however, clarified that the FFPs will only serve as an augmentation, upon request of LGUs, to help those who are affected by calamities.

“Ang Food and Non-Food Items (FNFI) nga gikan sa DSWD alang lamang sa lokal nga kagamhanan o LGU nga nangayo ug tabang sa ahensiya alang sa mga kabus nga direktang naapektuhan sa kalamidad,” DSWD-7 said in a statement.

Of the 15,086 FFPs, 2,050 are stored at their Cebu warehouse, 6,839 are stored in Bohol, and 6,200 are stored in Negros Oriental.

Aside from food items, the agency also has a stockpile of non-food items.

These include 1,931 kitchen kits, 7,947 hygeine kits, 5,370 sleeping kits, 5,312 family kits, 7,594 malongs, 22 rolls of laminated sacks, 150 pieces of modular tents, 348 pieces of family tents, 238 rolls of tarpaulins, and 2,500 pieces of collapsible water container.

“Segon sa balaod, Republic Act 10121, or The Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, and LGU sa matag lungsod o dakbayan maoy unang moresponde sa panginahanglan sa ilang mga lumolupyo. Panahon sa kalamidad ang tabang sa DSWD adto kini direktang ihatag sa LGU nga nangayo diin sila na ang moapod-apod niini ngadto sa mga labing nanginahanglan basi sa ilang assessment,” the statement added.

DSWD-7 will also deploy staff during the distribution of FFPs to assist and monitor LGUs.

