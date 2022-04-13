Robbers attack taxi driver, cut his tongue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The daughter of a 50-year-old taxi driver, who was robbed and had his tongue cut off by still unidentified suspects, is now calling for justice.

Police in San Fernando town, southern Cebu confirmed that robbers attacked a taxi driver, identified as Andres Alfanta, on Tuesday dawn, April 12.

The suspects took Alfanta’s income worth at least P1,000 while they were about to disembark the vehicle in a remote area in San Fernando, Cebu.

According to police reports, two male passengers boarded the victim’s taxi in Barangay Banawa, Cebu City, which is approximately 40 kilometers north of San Fernando town, at around midnight on Tuesday.

Initially, the robbers asked Alfanta if he would accept a fixed price for their fare but the driver made a counter-offered by saying that using the meter would be better.

The driver and the suspects arrived in a secluded area in San Fernando town past 1 a.m. where the latter declared ‘hold-up.’

Alfanta gave his income and his personal money to the suspects who pointed a gun and knives at him. However, before leaving the victim, the robbers attempted to strangle the victim and sliced his tongue.

Alfanta drove himself to Naga City Hospital while struggling with the wounds he sustained. He was later on referred to the Talisay City District Hospital where he is still confined for treatment.

His daughter, Cristelle Alfanta, took to social media to ask for help for her father’s recovery, and for possible leads that would help in the capture of the perpetrators.

In her post, Cristelle said the money that the robbers took would have been used to pay their rent, and buy fuel for her father’s vehicle.

“Unta og kinsa man mong mga mananapa mo madakpan namo oyyyy!! Mga wamoy kalouy naningkamot tawn ni akong papa kay naa ni syay tulo ka anak gagmay patawn na akong mga manghud… Ka luy-an tawn sa Ginoo ge luwas pa ang among papa,” Cristelle added.

San Fernando is a second-class municipality located 40 kilometers south of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Liloan robbery: Cops turn to CCTVs to identify armed men, who barged into resident’s house

San Fernando cops probe victim’s link to 2017 robbery as motive of his killing

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy