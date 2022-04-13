Jake Ejercito stands for Aika Robredo: ‘Do it like Aika’

CEBU, Philippines— Actor Jake Ejercito took to social media to share his recent house-to-house campaign experience in Tondo, Manila to support the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

“Stand with Aika. Do it like Aika. Tao sa tao, ngiti sa ngiti,” he said on Twitter amid attacks on alleged malicious content targeting the presidential aspirant’s eldest daughter, Aika Robredo.

Ejercito shared photos of visiting residents who appeared to be supporting rival presidential aspirant Ferdinand ‘BongBong’ Marcos, Jr, based on the posters attached to their houses.

Stand with Aika. Do it like Aika.

On Instagram, he shared more snaps from the campaign.

“H2H for Leni-Kiko in Tondo yday!,” he shared on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

“Nothing too much for the fight of our lives

Support and reach out to your local volunteer groups! Kumatok, kumausap, kumimbinsi. Ipanalo na10 ang gobyernong tapat para sa bawat Pilipino 💖🇵🇭,” he added.

Leni Robredo is running for president while Pangilinan is her running mate. Both are still trailing the tandem of Marcos and Sara Duterte-Carpio in recent surveys.

