Mariel Padilla speaks of her decision to be an online live seller

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Live selling is Mariel Padilla’s way of helping her husband, senatorial candidate Robin Padilla, in his political campaign.

In a vlog episode of celebrity manager and host Ogie Diaz, Mariel shared what pushed her to let go of some of her personal stuff and venture into live selling.

“Nanood ako talaga ng live selling, as in miner ako sa live selling,” she said.

The mother of two did not hold back on her answer when Diaz asked if the reason behind her live selling was to help support Robin’s campaign.

“Yes, most of ‘yung kinikita ko talaga ipinangbibili ko ng tarp, pinangagawa ko ng t-shirt, yung last ko na live selling naka pagpagawa ako ng caps and ballers bands,” she said.

She added that Robin never asked her to help, but she did anyway since she also wanted to try live selling.

“Feeling ko ang saya niya, feeling ko kaya ko siya. And then I do have a lot of things na nakaupo lang naman doon, “ she added.

Also, Mariel said live selling allows her to help her husband.

“..But wala naman talaga kaming money for that [campaign materials], for those things,” said Mariel.

READ MORE:

Mariel Padilla is the live online seller we all need

Mariel Padilla’s megastar viewer

/dcb