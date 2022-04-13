Cebu City mulls P5M aid to Agaton PH affected areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City wants to give back to the provinces that helped it during Typhoon Odette, especially those who have been badly hit by Typhoon Agaton.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said that he will ask the local finance committee to find a budget for this aid if the city can afford it and if it is feasible considering the Commission on Election (Comelec) ban.

“Ako nang gitan-aw run. Atong pirmero gitan-aw nga Comelec will already allow the release of financial aid. But definitely, I’m looking at a P5 million amount, maincrease pa gyod na, if we have the money, para makatabang sad ta sa atong kasilinganan,” said Rama.

However, the mayor said that the city will prioritize the distribution of aid to those affected by Typhoon Odette because the distribution has been halted due to the Comelec ban.

The city government has to take care of its own “backyard” first especially that some barangays were also affected by Agaton PH. Landslides in the mountain barangays displaced residents, the city’s chief executive said.

Rama said that the families affected by Agaton PH within Cebu City will be prioritized for the financial aid and only when everything is settled here will the city allot a budget to help other provinces.

“Ato sa icollate tanan. Forward looking, kung unsay alegrahon, andamunon. Unahon nato ang wala pa kadawat. But definitely we will help others. We don’t have to focus on Leyte, atong tan-awon kinsay mga nangaigo,” said the mayor.

The city government will also be holding a donation drive for city residents to help out as well with the city covering the cost for the shipping and delivery.

Rama has instructed a tent to be put up at the Plaza Sugbo for the donation drive. /rcg

