1st grand rally for UniTeam in Cebu this April 18 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The UniTeam tandem of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will be holding its first grand rally in Cebu this April 18.

The Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) and UniTeam supporters announced this on separate social media posts on Wednesday, April 13.

The sortie is expected to take place in City de Mare, Filinvest Grounds in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

Lakas-CMD, in a post on social media, also said the grand rally will be a ‘festival-themed’ event. Another concert, called Arat na Cebu Island, will also form part of the activity.

Artists and celebrities who will be attending included Daryl Ong, Magnus Haven, Bandang Lapis, Dea Formilleza, and JROA.

Cebu is the country’s most vote-rich province, with over 3.2 million registered voters. /rcg

