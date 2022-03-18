Sara Duterte opens new UniTeam headquarters in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the opening of a new headquarters in Liloan town on Friday, March 18, the UniTeam now has more campaign hubs across the country, allowing it to better coordinate operations for the May 2022 elections.

Vice Presidential aspirant Sara Duterte along with her spokeswoman and Liloan mayor Christina Frasco and 5th District Representative Duke Frasco led the opening of the new headquarters.

Also present were Duterte’s campaign managers, Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Hugpong ng Pagbabago Claudio Bautista of the national party Lakas Christian-Muslim Democrats, the TUCP Partylist, Tingog Partylist, and BOP Partylist and supporters.

The inauguration of the new headquarters, according to Duterte, is a message of continued progress and peace.

“Unity ang paghiniusa natong tanan, dad-on namo ang tanan sa usa ka direksyon nga walay kolor,” Duterte said.

She also revealed that their goal is to adhere to the Duterte administration’s current reform projects in the interest of the country’s prosperity, one of which is the build-build-build program.

“Kini pirmi ninyo madungog kay ang Cebu one of the beneficiaries ani na project nga anaa makita sa Cordova,” said Duterte.

Mayor Sara also expressed gratitude to their followers, noting that the headquarters will cater to all BBM-Sara supporters and friends in Liloan, Cebu.

Furthermore, she named the 12 senatorial candidates on the tandem’s ticket in her opening remarks. They are:

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta

Atty. Larry Gadon

House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda

Former senator Jinggoy Estrada

Former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque

Former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro

Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista

Former senator Gringo Honasan

Actor Robin Padilla

The BBM-Sara tandem is set to visit several locations across the country to meet their support groups and local organizations. /rcg

