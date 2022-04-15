Cebu City police turn to CCTVs in the hopes of identifying assailant in taxi driver robbery, stabbing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here continue to look for footage from security cameras in the hopes of identifying the culprit in the stabbing and robbing of a taxi driver on Maundy Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Barangay Lahug.

Based on initial reports from the city’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the victim, who remains unidentified, sustained multiple stab wounds on his body – on his chest, shoulder, arm, and sternum.

Police Major Renz Talosig, chief of Mabolo Police Station, said they still cannot give out the identity of the taxi driver as the investigator on this case is still on his way for validation.

Talosig said they do not have updates on the status of the victim as of this posting.

He also said that they have no leads yet on the identity of lone assailant.

For now, police is focused on retrieving footage of security cameras in the area where the taxi driver was found bloodied as this could help unidentify the assailant.

“So far balikonon og subayon pa namo ang area para makakuha kopya sa CCTV. Estoryahan pa pod namo ang victim basin makahatag sa description sa suspect. Subayon pa pod namo ang TCH (transcentral highway) kay Balamban daw nisakay ang suspect,” Talosig said.

(So far, we need to check again the area for us to access copies of CCTVs. We will also talk to the victim because he might be able to provide a description of the suspect. We also will check along TCH since there were reports that the suspect hailed the cab in Balamban.)

This taxi robbery was the second in a span of just three days.

In San Fernando town last April 12, suspects also robbed a taxi cab driver, taking P1,000 worth of income from the victim. They also cut the tongue of the driver.

