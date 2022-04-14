Robbers stab another taxi driver in Cebu on Maundy Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another robbery targeting taxi drivers took place in Metro Cebu on Maundy Thursday, April 14.

Off-duty first responders from Cebu City attended to a taxi driver who was left bleeding helplessly along the highway in Nivel Hills, Barangay Lahug after still unidentified assailants attacked him and stole his vehicle past 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Based on initial reports from the city’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the victim, whose identity is still being verified as of this writing, sustained multiple stab wounds on his body – on his chest, shoulder, arm, and sternum.

The suspects also stole his taxi.

This is the second robbery involving taxi drivers reported in Metro Cebu within a span of two days.

Last Tuesday, April 12, a taxi driver was attacked by robbers in a secluded area in San Fernando town, south Cebu.

The perpetrators stole the driver’s income worth at least P1,000, and even slit his tongue.

RELATED STORIES

Robbers attack taxi driver, cut his tongue

Police arrest suspect in robbery-murder of taxi driver in Brgy Apas

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy