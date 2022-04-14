Robbers stab another taxi driver in Cebu on Maundy Thursday
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another robbery targeting taxi drivers took place in Metro Cebu on Maundy Thursday, April 14.
Off-duty first responders from Cebu City attended to a taxi driver who was left bleeding helplessly along the highway in Nivel Hills, Barangay Lahug after still unidentified assailants attacked him and stole his vehicle past 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Based on initial reports from the city’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the victim, whose identity is still being verified as of this writing, sustained multiple stab wounds on his body – on his chest, shoulder, arm, and sternum.
The suspects also stole his taxi.
This is the second robbery involving taxi drivers reported in Metro Cebu within a span of two days.
Last Tuesday, April 12, a taxi driver was attacked by robbers in a secluded area in San Fernando town, south Cebu.
The perpetrators stole the driver’s income worth at least P1,000, and even slit his tongue.
